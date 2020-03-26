Josh Allen to donate $25,000 to help COVID-19 relief efforts in Western New York

On Wednesday afternoon, the owners of the Buffalo Bills, who also own the Buffalo Sabres, announced they will be donating at least $1.2 million to aid in coronavirus relief efforts in Western New York.

Josh Allen, the Bills’ quarterback from Firebaugh, reached out on Twitter to ask if he can contribute.

Can I also contribute? https://t.co/urZKPLgFvu — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) March 25, 2020

Not long after Allen sent that tweet, it was reported that he will be donating $25,000.

