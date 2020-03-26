COVID-19 Information

Josh Allen to donate $25,000 to help COVID-19 relief efforts in Western New York

On Wednesday afternoon, the owners of the Buffalo Bills, who also own the Buffalo Sabres, announced they will be donating at least $1.2 million to aid in coronavirus relief efforts in Western New York.

Josh Allen, the Bills’ quarterback from Firebaugh, reached out on Twitter to ask if he can contribute.

Not long after Allen sent that tweet, it was reported that he will be donating $25,000.

