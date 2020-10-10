Josh Allen reacts to fluid situation regarding Bills-Titans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (KSEE/KGPE) – Who is ready for Tuesday Night Football?

It has been ten years since an NFL game was played on a Tuesday. But that will change on October 13th when the Bills and Titans are set to play in Nashville.

The league rescheduled the game because of the continued COVID-19 situation regarding Titans players over the last two weeks.

Both the Bills (4-0) and the Titans (3-0) are undefeated.

“I trust our staff, I trust what Coach McDermott and the league kinda tell us to do,” said Bills quarterback Josh Allen, a native of Firebaugh. “As long as they are testing negative. Again, I don’t know what the protocol is, how many days they need to test negative. But it is what it is, we’re in control of what we can control.

We’re planning on playing and taking it one day at a time.”

