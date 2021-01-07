Josh Allen named AFC Player of the Month

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 04: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter in the game at Allegiant Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Josh Allen may not win the NFL’s MVP award this season, but he has certainly worked his way into the conversation.

The Bills (13-3) enter the playoffs on a six-game winning streak, and with the AFC’s Player of the Month: Allen, who has accounted for 17 touchdowns in his last five games.

During that five-game stretch, the Firebaugh native has thrown for 1,516 yards and has a QB rating of 117.5

The Bills host the Colts (11-5) on Saturday morning in the first game of “Super Wild Card Weekend.”