Josh Allen named AFC Player of the Month

Josh Allen may not win the NFL’s MVP award this season, but he has certainly worked his way into the conversation.
The Bills (13-3) enter the playoffs on a six-game winning streak, and with the AFC’s Player of the Month: Allen, who has accounted for 17 touchdowns in his last five games.
During that five-game stretch, the Firebaugh native has thrown for 1,516 yards and has a QB rating of 117.5
The Bills host the Colts (11-5) on Saturday morning in the first game of “Super Wild Card Weekend.”
