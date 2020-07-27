KSEE24 RESCAN /
Josh Allen and Eric Kendricks listed as two of the NFL’s “Top 100 Players of 2020”

The official NFL logo is seen on the back of a hat in Los Angeles on July 21, 2020. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Who are the top 100 players in the NFL?

For the tenth year in a row, current NFL players have voted for who they think are the top 100 players in the league. On Sunday, when the first 30 players were revealed, that list included both Josh Allen and Eric Kendricks.

Allen, from Firebaugh, is the quarterback of the Buffalo Bills. He came in at No. 87 on the countdown, which was unveiled on NFL Network. Kendricks, from Fresno, is a linebacker for the Minnesota Vikings. He came in at No. 83.

Allen set a franchise record last season (and led all NFL quarterbacks) with nine rushing touchdowns. Kendricks, meanwhile, went to the Pro Bowl last season after leading the Vikings in tackles for the fifth year in a row.

NFL Network’s countdown of the “Top 100 Players of 2020” continues on Monday night with the reveal of No. 71-No. 41.

