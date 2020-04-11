COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Jalen Green’s ‘Decision Day’ is next Friday, April 17th

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Jalen Green is one of the best high school basketball players in the country. He is a McDonald’s all-American and he has played for the U-17 World Cup team. Everyone wants to know his next move.

It will be announced in exactly one week:

Jalen Green tweeted on Friday that he will hold an announcement party on Instagram Live on Friday, April 17th, at 1pm. The Fresno native has not ruled out playing at Fresno State next season, though the assumption is he will choose either Memphis or Auburn.

Green, who was recently named Sports Illustrated’s all-American Player of the Year, averaged 31.5 ppg for Prolific Prep (31-3) this past season.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast