Jalen Green’s ‘Decision Day’ is next Friday, April 17th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Jalen Green is one of the best high school basketball players in the country. He is a McDonald’s all-American and he has played for the U-17 World Cup team. Everyone wants to know his next move.

It will be announced in exactly one week:

it’s bout that time. y’all stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/ACIVgtaAdd — Jalen Green (@JalenGreen) April 10, 2020

Jalen Green tweeted on Friday that he will hold an announcement party on Instagram Live on Friday, April 17th, at 1pm. The Fresno native has not ruled out playing at Fresno State next season, though the assumption is he will choose either Memphis or Auburn.

Green, who was recently named Sports Illustrated’s all-American Player of the Year, averaged 31.5 ppg for Prolific Prep (31-3) this past season.

