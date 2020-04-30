Jalen Green transfers back to Memorial, where he plans to graduate

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Jalen Green has transferred back to San Joaquin Memorial High School, from where he plans to graduate, a source told Sports Central.

Green, the nation’s No. 1 recruit who recently chose to enter the NBA’s pathway program rather than sign with a college, spent the first three years of his high school career at Memorial before transferring to Prolific Prep in Napa for his senior season.

