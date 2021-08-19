Jalen Green to host two-day basketball camp at Clovis North in September

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – The No. 2 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft will be in Fresno in a couple of weekends.

He is from Fresno; it’s Jalen Green.

And his new home is Houston, where his goal is to be the rookie of the year this season. First, though, he has some tips for kids in grades K-8.

The NBA season does not tip off until October, so Green has some time before he has to report for training camp. He will be spending some of that time in his hometown, hosting a two-day basketball camp at Clovis North High School in early September.

According to a website that was set up for the camp, the dates are Saturday, September 4th and Sunday, September 5th, The camp costs $149.99 and runs from 9am until 4pm both days.

Green, who is just 19 years old, played in three NBA Summer League games in Las Vegas earlier this month. He averaged more than 20 points per game, but he also strained his hamstring.