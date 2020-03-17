Jalen Green named State Player of the Year

How good is Jalen Green as a basketball player? The state of California has six McDonald’s all-Americans and Green is the State Player of the Year.

He was named that on Monday by MaxPreps.com.

Green, a senior this past season at Prolific Prep in Napa, is from Fresno. He spent the first three seasons of his high school career at San Joaquin Memorial.

Jalen Green averaged 31.5 ppg this season for a team that went 31-3 and was ranked No. 7 in the country. He has 19 scholarship offers and Fresno State is on his short list.

“They think I’m joking when I say that but nah, it’s up there,” says Green. “It’s out there. And I think the hometown would be excited if it happened.

“That’s the hometown. No one big has come out of there since Paul George. It could happen.”