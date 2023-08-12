FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno native and former San Joaquin Memorial star Jalen Green returned to Fresno to host his third annual youth basketball camp. The Houston Rockets guard held two sessions on Saturday at Hoover high school.

Campers had the opportunity to go through multiple shooting and skill drills with a variety of coaches. At the end of the camp, Green selected a few campers to compete 1-on-1.

“Its great to give back to the community and be around all the kids. I see all the future potential athletes that are coming up” said Green.

The second overall pick in the 2021 draft to Houston shared that he wants to show these young athletes they can achieve their dreams too.

“Anything is possible no matter where we’re from, what city you’re in. If you put your mind to it you can get there” said Green.