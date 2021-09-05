Jalen Green holds his first annual basketball camp

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, former San Joaquin Memorial star and No. 2 overall NBA Draft pick Jalen Green held his first annual basketball camp at Clovis North.

“It means a lot to come out here and give back to the community,” Green said.

Hundreds of kids attended and learned some basketball skills and were also given apparel which included an Adidas backpack to take home with them.

“I know there’s a lot of basketball fans in Fresno, I know they look up to me, so it just feels good to come back and give back,” Green added.

Josh Christopher, who was also picked in the first round by the Houston Rockets, joined Green in Fresno to hang out with the kids and sign autographs.

“Growing up I lived in a small desert in Lancaster, almost just like this [Fresno],” Christopher explained.

“I’m one of these kids too, just a little bit older,” he said laughing.

“We’re relatable, we’re human, and we were just one of them a couple years ago, it’s just all love,” Christopher added.