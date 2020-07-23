Jalen Green autographed basketball cards now available in hobby shops nationwide

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Jalen Green autographed basketball cards are now available.

As of Wednesday, the cards can be found in hobby shops all across the country. They are in packs of Goodwin Champions, and they look like the one Green is holding in the above picture.

Jalen Green is a former standout at San Joaquin Memorial High School in Fresno. The potential No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, he agreed to a memorabilia deal with Upper Deck a few months ago.

“Jalen has incredible natural talent and continues to impress fans with his shooting abilities,” said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck, in a news release. “Hoop followers everywhere are taking notice of this exceptional young player, and we are excited to work with him as he develops his professional career.”

