Fresno State secured a 32-28 victory over rival San Diego State on Saturday at Valley Children’s Stadium. The Bulldogs trailed 21-10 at the half. The ‘Dogs scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to come back and defeat the Aztecs.

In his return, Jake Haener finished 34 of 45 for 394 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Haener was sacked seven times. With the win, the Bulldogs improve to 4-4 overall and 3-1 in Mountain West play.