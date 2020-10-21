Jake Haener named one of four team captains ahead of Fresno State season opener

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Jake Haener was named Fresno State’s starting quarterback on Monday. On Tuesday, he was named one of the Bulldogs’ four captains this season.

The other three are Kevin Atkins, Matt Smith and Evan Williams.

“I’ve been dreaming about being a starting quarterback at the Division I level for a really long time,” said Haener, who will lead the Bulldogs in their season opener against Hawai’i on Saturday at Bulldog Stadium (4:37 pm on KSEE24). “My dad grew up here and my parents actually met, first time ever, started their relationship in Bulldog Stadium.

“Now I’m gonna start my first game there on Saturday. It’s pretty awesome.”

Jake Haener’s first game as the Bulldogs’ quarterback will also be Kalen DeBoer’s first game as the Bulldogs’ head coach.

Fresno State (0-0) hosts Hawai’i (0-0) on Saturday, trying to bounce back from a 4-8 season in 2019. One of those wins, however, was against the Rainbow Warriors.

“You know, I’m really excited to play in front of, well not in front of, but for the Bulldog fans and the Bulldog community,” said Haener. “I’m really excited to play with my teammates and to execute at a really high level with them. They’ve worked their tail off to be in this position…but I think as far as my skillset, I think I’m gonna be aggressive. I’m gonna be smart. At the same time, it’s gonna be knowing our checks, knowing our protections, and being well-prepared come Saturday.

“I’m gonna put a ton of time into the process and what it takes to be completely prepared for Hawai’i and what we think they’re gonna do.”

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.