Fresno State’s QB1 has been named to the 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list. The list is the nation’s fourth-oldest individual college football award.

Haener helped lead the ‘Dogs to a 10-3 record last season, and threw over 4,000 yards. The only other Bulldogs to throw for 4,000 yards include Derek and David Carr.

The 2022 watch list will be narrowed down to 10 semi-finalists in November.