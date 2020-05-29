Jada Heights named winner of 2020 Peter G. Mehas Memorial Scholarship

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Jada Heights has been named the winner of this year’s Peter G. Mehas Memorial Scholarship.

The award, named in honor of the late Dr. Pete Mehas, is worth $2,500 and goes to a graduating senior student-athlete from Edison High School who has demonstrated exemplary team spirit and leadership.

Heights was a first team all-CMAC player for the Edison girls basketball team, and she also worked hard in the classroom with a GPA of 3.3.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody that believed in me, the people that doubted me to push me to do better,” said Heights. “And I just really want to say thank you. Especially ET (Edison Tigers). I’m gonna rep y’all for life.”

Jada Heights will be attending the University of Saint Katherine in the fall. She will play basketball for the school and is currently undecided on a major.

