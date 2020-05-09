Jacare Souza pulled from UFC match after positive COVID-19 test

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN Newsource) — Another sporting event has been disrupted by the pandemic — this time it’s a UFC match.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
On Friday, the UFC announced that Jacare Souza will not be on Saturday’s UFC 249 card because of a positive COVID-19 test.
Souza was slated to fight Uriah Hall in a middleweight bout in Jacksonville, Florida.
In addition, Souza’s two cornermen also tested positive for COVID-19
None of the three were exhibiting any symptoms of the coronavirus.
All of them were said to be wearing personal protective gear and self-isolating when possible.
The UFC says the pay per view event will move forward without Souza on the card.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.