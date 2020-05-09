Jacare Souza pulled from UFC match after positive COVID-19 test

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN Newsource) — Another sporting event has been disrupted by the pandemic — this time it’s a UFC match.

On Friday, the UFC announced that Jacare Souza will not be on Saturday’s UFC 249 card because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Souza was slated to fight Uriah Hall in a middleweight bout in Jacksonville, Florida.

In addition, Souza’s two cornermen also tested positive for COVID-19

None of the three were exhibiting any symptoms of the coronavirus.

All of them were said to be wearing personal protective gear and self-isolating when possible.

The UFC says the pay per view event will move forward without Souza on the card.

