Is Tom Flores Hall of Fame-bound? Sanger community has always believed in its hometown hero

SANGER, Calif. (KGPE) – Long before Tom Flores was the first Hispanic head coach to win the Super Bowl, he was known as “Tommy” Flores, a student-athlete at Sanger High School in the 1950’s.

Flores played three sports: baseball, basketball and football. He was Sanger High School’s Senior Athlete of the Year in 1954.

“He grew up around football. He played it, coached it, he was an assistant, he came up through the ranks,” says Chuck Shidan, Sanger’s head football coach for 27 years (1990-2016). “I don’t remember him really playing, I remember him becoming the coach of the Super Bowl champion Raiders. I thought that was pretty amazing and then, sure enough, he would come visit and everything. We said, we know that guy, he is from Sanger.”

So is Chuck Shidan. And every single one of his teams played its home games at Tom Flores Stadium.

“We say, you know, you’re playing at Tom Flores Stadium. This is not just another place,” he smiled. “Kids really, really respect that. It’s very important and, you know, it’s tradition. Clovis has Lamonica Stadium, but there’s not too many places you can go play where you’re going to play in a place that is so well-known as Tom Flores.”

The stadium was dedicated on May 16th, 1981. That was less than four months after Super Bowl 15, when Tom Flores led the Oakland Raiders to a 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

“That’s the first Super Bowl I remember watching as a kid,” said Jorge Pena, Sanger’s current head football coach. “And what I do remember is watching the pregame and there were cameras in town, driving through town, talking about Tom Flores, driving through his old neighborhood. Quite honestly, that is a very vivid thing in my mind to this day. When I think of Tom Flores, I think of the time Super Bowl pregame cameras in my town, my little town here talking about Tom Flores.”

“Where I grew up was the opposite side of him,” said Leo Castillo. “It’s what we would consider to be the poor section of the town. So I could relate to that. I could see that, ‘Hey, look at this guy, he came up from the same place that I came from and he is the head coach of a Super Bowl team.’ So it’s somebody that looked like me that I could look up to.”

Years later, Leo Castillo joined the Tom Flores Youth Foundation.

“And what we do is we provide funds for our elementary schools and our middle schools,” he said. “And we give about $1500 for science, arts and athletics. $1500 each year, and it rotates every three years…our Hispanic enrollment, we are 75%. He came out of someplace that was difficult and he knows that if he can do it, others can do it. He always wants our kids to do the best that they can.”

“I think he is so much more than athletics with what he has done for our community,” says Adela Jones, superintendent of the Sanger Unified School District. “We have a district award. K-8. It’s the Tom Flores Award. And it is probably the most prestigious award that our district gives out. And it is given to a student at every school site, K-8, that shows all around strong character…it is a very prestigious award that families and students are so grateful when they are able to be recognized.”

“I’ve got a little grandnephew. And he actually won the Tom Flores medal for his school,” beams Mike Hernandez, vice president of the Tom Flores Youth Foundation. “And he won that little medal, and it was so inspiring for him to think, ‘Tom Flores.’ He can wear that medal, and that he represents what Tom Flores represents.”

Which is more than the 92 touchdown passes Tom Flores threw in his six seasons as quarterback of the Raiders.

More than the 105 games he won as head coach of the Raiders and Seahawks.

“I’m Hispanic. You take a look at my color, and back in the ’60’s and ’70’s and ’80’s there were not that many role models,” says Hernandez. “The role models weren’t there, people weren’t there for you, because people had to break those barriers. And Tom broke those barriers. Tom did it because of his ability, and the kind of drive he had. He broke those barriers for so many of us.”

“He was very proud of being from Sanger, he was proud of what the foundation did in Sanger,” added Mike Hannigan, president of the Tom Flores Youth Foundation. “I don’t mean to denigrate Al Davis, but I think he got a lot of credit for what Tom did.”

Tom Flores: “The Iceman.”

“When I was first getting to know him, I was kind of intimidated,” said Shidan. “But if you get to know him, he’s just a guy from Sanger that went on a great path. He’s the Iceman, he’s a cool customer. That’s kinda how he is. He’s just a cool, laid-back guy.

But obviously a great football mind.”