Clarification: Sports Concussions-Kids story

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — No matter how loud the chants of “Sell the team!” directed at Daniel Snyder were, no matter how sadly empty the stadium was, no matter how poorly his Washington Redskins are playing, no matter how unsuccessful his ownership has been for two decades, there’s no reason to believe he’ll heed that demand.

Still, it’s hard to imagine things getting any worse for a franchise that won three Super Bowls forever ago and could very well end up at 1-15 this season.