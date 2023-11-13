FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Last week, Central Valley Fuego FC, the Fresno-based professional soccer team which plays in USL League One, the third tier of American professional soccer (behind MLS and USL Championship), announced the hiring of Jermaine Jones as their new head coach.

Jones played at the highest levels of the game, most notably having made 69 appearances for the U.S. Men’s National Team. He also played professionally in Germany’s Bundesliga and for several MLS teams.

After the Fuego FC introduced Jones as their head coach, Sports Central’s Scott Bemis caught up with Adam Smith, the Sporting Director for Central Valley Fuego FC, to find out more about their high-profile new head coach, their impressive talent-development program here in the Valley, and the efforts to build their own stadium in Fresno.

Fuego FC just wrapped up its second season in USL League One, where they finished in the bottom of the 12-team table, with a record of 6-21-5.

They are currently playing their home games in the Fresno State Soccer Stadium.