Web Extra: What to Watch for in Saturday’s IndyCar Grand Prix

INDIANAPOLIS – Racing is back at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this May.

After a morning full of qualifications and races for the IndyCar support series, the eighth annual GMR Grand Prix takes center stage on the IMS road course at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Formula One veteran Roman Grosjean will lead the field of 25 cars to the green flag.

There have been two first-time winners in the first four races of the season and there could be another one with Grosjean and Jack Harvey and Scott McLaughlin also qualifying in the top five.

Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud and Will Power will be looking for an astounding fourth GP win, but will start from further back in the field at 10th and 12th respectively.

Defending race and series champion Scott Dixon will roll off in 16th position.

Dixon’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Jimmie Johnson qualified 23rd. It’s the seven-time NASCAR Cup champions’ IndyCar debut at IMS after winning the Brickyard 400 four times.

Two-time Indianapolis 500 champion Juan Pablo Montoya will start dead last.

