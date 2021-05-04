Stefan Wilson to return to Indy 500 as 6th Andretti Autosport entry

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stefan Wilson will return to the Indianapolis 500 with Andretti Autosport and complete the team’s six-car lineup for this year’s race.

Wilson will drive the No. 25 Honda with sponsorship from LOHLA SPORT, a women’s golf lifestyle brand. He will be attempting to qualify for his third Indy 500 and first since 2018, when fuel strategy put him in the lead with four laps remaining while driving for Andretti.

Wilson had to pit for gas when the late yellow flag he had hoped for never materialized and he finished 15th in his last IndyCar race.

“After leading laps with Andretti Autosport at the Indianapolis 500 in 2018, I’m hungry to return and finish the job,” Wilson said Tuesday. “I’ve worked tirelessly to make this return happen.”

Wilson is the 34th announced entry. Owner Roger Penske told The Associated Press he expects 36 cars when he opens Indianapolis Motor Speedway for race preparations.

Only 33 cars will qualify for the May 30 race.

Andretti, five-time winners of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” will have the largest lineup, with six entries. The team is fielding cars for full-time IndyCar drivers Colton Hera, James Hinchcliffe, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi, as well as Marco Andretti and now Wilson. Hunter-Reay and Rossi are past race winners, and Marco Andretti started from the pole last year.