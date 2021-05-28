SCHEDULE | When gates open and performances start for the Indianapolis 500

The 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is May 28.
Here’s a look at the race day schedule:
- 6 a.m.: Gates Open
- 8:30 a.m.: Cars to Pit Lane
- 9 a.m.: Borg Warner Trophy March to the Bricks
- 11:50 a.m.: Driver Introductions
- 12:25 p.m.: National Anthem performed by Jimmie Allen
- 12:35 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” performed by Jim Cornelison
- 12:45 p.m.: 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge
Scott Dixon took the top spot on Pole Day and will start in Row 1 next to a couple of young guns: 21-year-old Colton Herta and 20-year-old Rinus VeeKay. The field includes nine former Indy 500 winners.
This year’s race will be broadcast live locally after IMS officials announced they’d lifted the local blackout.
It’s the fifth time in the race’s history—and the third time since 2016—that the race will be shown in the Indianapolis market.