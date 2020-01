FRESNO, Calif. — Seven games took place at Fresno City College on Monday in the inaugural MLK Showdown. The Clovis West boys extend their winning streak to seven games after they beat Bakersfield Christian in overtime, 70-69.

The Caruthers girls beat Pitman, 55-31, to win their eighth game in a row.

Other scores:

Beyer 70, Clovis 56 (Boys)

Lemoore 50, Orosi 45 (Girls)

Fresno 75, Kerman 46 (Boys)

Kerman 59, Edison 56 (Girls)

Lincoln-Stockton 65, North Bakersfield 46 (Boys)