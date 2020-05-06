Immanuel alum Darrin Person, Jr, the sixth-leading scorer in section history, transfers to Fresno Pacific

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – How often does your high school coach also end up being your college coach?

The answer is: not often.

But that is now the case for Darrin Person, Jr, who has signed with Fresno Pacific. He reunites with C.J. Haydock, the head coach at Fresno Pacific, who coached Person at Immanuel High School.

“I believe everyone that is a part of this program is invested in the culture and will do whatever it takes to win, from staff all the way down to the players,” said Person in a news release. “I chose FPU because I want to do something that has never been done before and make history here.”

Person transferred to FPU from CSU Bakersfield, the school with which he signed out of high school. He spent two years in Bakersfield, and he will have two years of eligibility with the Sunbirds. (He is also eligible immediately.)

In high school, Darrin Person was all-state. He is a four-time valley champion and he is the fifth-leading rebounder (1,341) and sixth-leading scorer (2,305 pts) in Central Section history.

