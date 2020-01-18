ICYMI: Connor Brogdon invited to spring training

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A former valley high school star is one step closer to realizing his ‘Big League Dream.’

6’6″ Connor Brogdon, a pitcher in the Philadelphia Phillies’ system, has been invited to major league spring training.

Brogdon, a former standout pitcher at Liberty-Madera Ranchos, is one of 15 Phillies minor leaguers to receive that invitation earlier this week.

Brogdon was a tenth-round draft pick of the Phillies back in 2017. In 2019, pitching in 51 games at three different minor league levels, he was 6-2 with a 2.61 ERA. He recorded 106 strikeouts in 76.0 innings pitched.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds