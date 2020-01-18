ICYMI: Connor Brogdon invited to spring training

A former valley high school star is one step closer to realizing his ‘Big League Dream.’

6’6″ Connor Brogdon, a pitcher in the Philadelphia Phillies’ system, has been invited to major league spring training.

Brogdon, a former standout pitcher at Liberty-Madera Ranchos, is one of 15 Phillies minor leaguers to receive that invitation earlier this week.

Brogdon was a tenth-round draft pick of the Phillies back in 2017. In 2019, pitching in 51 games at three different minor league levels, he was 6-2 with a 2.61 ERA. He recorded 106 strikeouts in 76.0 innings pitched.