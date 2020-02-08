ICYMI: Bobby Staley, Andre Bravo named first team all-state

Cal-Hi Sports has released its list of all-state football players from small schools, with several valley guys making the cut.

On Thursday, Caruthers’ Bobby Staley and Strathmore’s Andre Bravo were both named first team all-state. Staley, a running back and linebacker for the valley champion Blue Raiders, was honored in the category of “multi-purpose.” Bravo was recognized on defense.

Lindsay running back Daniel Trujillo was named second team all-state on offense. Kerman’s John Velasquez was named second team all-state on defense.