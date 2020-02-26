HS Boys Basketball: Clovis East, Bullard, and Fowler punch tickets to Selland

Clovis East and Bullard came up with big road wins Tuesday night to earn a weekend trip to Selland Arena, while Fowler earned a coveted spot in Bemis’ Best, after getting one step closer to its first Valley title since 1916.

Also advancing to this weekend’s Central Section championship games at Selland Arena were Independence, Redwood, Bakersfield Christian, Hoover, Delano, Kingsburg, and Fresno Christian.

On Saturday, Clovis West and San Joaquin Memorial had previously secured their spots at Selland Arena from the new 4-team Open Division.

So, here’s a rundown of the full schedule of boys Valley championship games this Friday and Saturday at Selland Arena.

Division-V: Fresno Christian vs. Fowler – Friday at 12 p.m.

Division-IV: Delano vs. Kingsburg – Saturday at 12 p.m.

Division-III: Bakersfield Christian vs. Hoover – Friday at 4 p.m.

Division-II: Independence vs. Redwood – Saturday at 4 p.m.

Division-I: Bullard vs. Clovis East – Friday at 8 p.m.

Open Division: Clovis West vs. San Joaquin Memorial – Saturday at 8 p.m.

