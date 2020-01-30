Houston Astros hire Dusty Baker as new manager

Cincinnati Reds manager Dusty Baker watches from the dugout during the ninth inning of the Reds’ baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2013. Cincinnati won 5-0. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

HOUSTON, Tex. – With Spring Training less than a month away, the Houston Astros announced that they’ve hired Dusty Baker as their new manager, to replace AJ Hinch.

The team will introduce Baker in Houston on Thursday.

Baker is 70-years old, and will be the oldest manager in major league baseball. He has 22 years experience as a manager that started in 1993 with the San Francisco Giants.

Baker is a three-time National League Manager of the Year and his last managerial job was in 2017 with the Washington Nationals.

The Houston Astros forfeited their next two first and second amateur draft picks and were fined $5 million for their sign stealing scandal.

An investigation found that members of the Astros were illegally stealing signs of opposing teams through a center field camera during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Baker has a regular season career record of 1,863-1,636 as a manager and will be pursuing his first World Series title with a team that returns the bulk of its lineup.