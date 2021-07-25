Hoppe’s 1st goal lifts US over Jamaica into Gold Cup semis

Jamaica goalkeeper Andre Blake (1) is unable to stop a header by United States forward Matthew Hoppe, center right, for a score as defender Oniel Fisher (8) looks on late in the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals soccer match, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Matthew Hoppe scored his first international goal on a header in the 83rd minute and the United States beat Jamaica 1-0 Sunday night to reach the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Hoppe, making his second international appearance, nodded home a cross from Cristian Roldan from just inside the 6-yard box, and the U.S. eliminated the 45th-ranked Reggae Boyz for the third straight Gold Cup.

The 20th-ranked U.S. will face Qatar, an invited guest ahead of its hosting next year’s World Cup, on Thursday in Austin, Texas. It will be the 11th consecutive Gold Cup semifinal for the Americans, who last won in 2017 when they beat Jamaica in the final.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner had his third shutout in four matches.

U.S. Gregg Berhalter, using a mostly junior varsity roster, started just three players who see substantial playing time when first-choice players are on hand: Kellyn Acosta, Sebastian Lletget and Paul Arriola.

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest, Zack Steffen and Josh Sargent were among the regulars who skipped the tournament for vacation followed by European preseasons.

In the opening game of the doubleheader, No. 70 Canada beat 50th-ranked Costa Rica 1-0 to reach its first Gold Cup semifinal since 2007, when it lost 2-1 to the U.S.

Junior Hoilett scored in the 18th minute, his 13th international goal and second of the tournament, and Stephen Eustáquio added his third goal of the tournament in the 69th after the ball rebounded off Francisco Calvo and into his path.

Canada will play defending champion Mexico in Houston on Thursday.

