Hoover takes first place in North Yosemite League with win over Sunnyside

The Hoover Patriots took home a 59-45 victory over Sunnyside to claim first place in the North Yosemite League.

Entering Thursday’s game, Sunnyside and Hoover were the only remaining undefeated teams in the NYL.

Senior forward Anthony Swillis led the Patriots with 27 points, 15 rebounds, six blocks, and three steals. With the win, the Pats improve to 9-8 overall and 4-0 in league play.

Hoover continues action on Saturday meeting Clovis North in the Pagmeter Showcase at Fresno Christian High School. Sunnyside is scheduled to meet Reedley on the road on Tuesday.