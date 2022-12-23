YourCentralValley.com
by: Scott Bemis
Posted: Dec 23, 2022 / 12:44 AM PST
Updated: Dec 23, 2022 / 12:44 AM PST
CLOVIS, Calif. – Watch highlights of Buchanan’s 66-58 win over Sierra Pacific Thursday night.
The win moved the Bears to 11-2 this season, and kept them undefeated against Central Valley competition this year.
The Golden Bears fell to 4-5 overall.
