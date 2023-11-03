TULARE, Calif. (KGPE) – Demaje Riley leads Tulare Union in touchdowns this season, with 12.

Riley, a freshman, is listed at 5’8″ but that has not stopped him from averaging 88 receiving yards per game.

“Practice makes perfect. We have a bond nobody else has,” said Riley, crediting his teammates for his success.

Tulare Union head coach Darren Bennett noticed Demaje Riley when he was still in middle school. He originally thought Riley would play safety.

“He had the best hands on the team,” said Bennett. “So, we thought, ‘let’s give this guy a chance at receiver.”

Riley has been playing football for as long as he can remember. He has built a strong bond with sophomore quarterback Jordan Crisp, as well as the playmakers around him.

“We played on the same team when we were younger so we all had chemistry,” said Riley. “That chemistry is still good.”

Adds Bennett, “I know what guys look like who are going to play on Saturdays and Sundays. He’s one of those kinds of guys.”