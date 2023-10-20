OROSI, Calif. (KGPE) – Orosi safety Jason De La Cruz has seven interceptions this season, which leads the Central Section through eight games.

De La Cruz, a sophomore, credits his defensive line for his success.

“They’re putting pressure on the quarterback. They make him throw it, and I intercept it,” he smiled.

Jason De La Cruz is in his first year on varsity. After playing multiple positions on junior varsity last season, he has found himself consistently in the starting lineup.

“Anytime the ball is thrown across the middle, we feel like he’s got a good chance of getting it,” said Orosi head coach Ben White.

The Cardinals suffered their first loss of the season on Friday night, losing at home to Woodlake, 22-21.