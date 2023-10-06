MERCED, Calif. (KGPE) – For the first time, the CIF is recognizing girls flag football as a sanctioned sport.

It is a seven-on-seven non-contact league, where each player is an eligible receiver. The Merced girls flag football team has 50 players on junior varsity and varsity combined.

And the Bears are good, they are 19-2-1 overall and 9-1 in league play.

“This is the first time ever, and that’s kind of been our motivation to get girls out here to begin with,” said Bears head coach Victor Nazario.

Merced’s flag football team is made up of athletes who play a variety of sports. The Bears’ quarterback is a freshman, Antonia Lejarde. Her only prior experience throwing the football was in the yard at home with her dad.

“It’s very exciting to be a part of the first flag football team,” said Lejarde. “I hope it does grow because it’s very fun.”

The Bears sit in first place in the league standings and want to encourage more girls to try out the sport.

“We have a great time, even at practices,” said senior defensive back Emilia Gomez. “There’s never been a dull moment. I’d say go for it, you can’t go wrong with it. Just try it.”

Merced has four games left in its season, with the next one coming Tuesday against Golden Valley.