KINGSBURG, Calif. (KGPE) – Kingsburg’s Dennis Gagnon leads the Vikings in multiple categories this season. On the offensive side of the ball, he has the most rushing yards and rushing touchdowns on the team.

Gagnon averages 74 yards per game and he has found the end zone eleven times.

“The line is just amazing at blocking, shoutout to them,” said the senior. “I just found the holes and worked hard.”

On defense, Dennis Gagnon leads the team in interceptions this year, with five. Kingsburg head coach David Wilson describes him as a ‘ball hawk.’

“Early on in the year, he won a few games for us,” said Wilson. “He had a scoop and score against Sunnyside, and then a couple of interceptions later on in the year that really changed the momentum of a few close ballgames we were in.”

Gagnon is hoping to play football at the next level, in college. His immediate goal, however, is getting a championship ring back to Kingsburg. The Vikings travel to Tulare Union on Friday in a Division II quarterfinal matchup at 7pm.