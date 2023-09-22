HANFORD, Calif. (KGPE) – Hanford junior quarterback Daniel Gomez is the leader of the Bullpups’ offense.

“We go as far as Daniel Gomez goes,” said Hanford head coach Cannon Sanchez.

In his first year as the Bullpups’ starting quarterback, Gomez accomplished an impressive feat in Week Three when he threw six touchdown passes. That tied his head coach in the Hanford football record books.

“He makes it look a lot easier than I did,” laughs Sanchez. “But, he commands the offense. He lives and breathes this stuff.”

Gomez has thrown for more than 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns through the first five weeks of the season. He is receiving interest from Division I programs, including Fresno State.

He already has an offer from Toledo.

“It’s truly a dream for everyone that grows up around the valley, Fresno State is the backyard team for everyone. It would be an honor to play for the Bulldogs,” said Gomez.

“But, it’s a little too early to say right now.”