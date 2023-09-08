FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Clovis West senior wide receiver and safety Marshel Sanders has hopes of becoming the TRAC Player of the Year.

Sanders is a star on both sides of the ball.

“We just want to go 1-0 every week. Trying to get wins every week and get better at practice,” said Sanders.

In three games this season, Marshel Sanders is averaging 93 yards per game.

“My game has grown tremendously,” he said. “Out of my breaks, getting better with deep balls and all that. Its still growing.”

“He brings a lot to our football team, he’s a really explosive dynamic player,” said Clovis West head coach Eric Brown. “A leader that brings energy and works hard.”

In July, Marshel Sanders announced his commitment to play Division I football at Fresno State next fall.

“Its a little sweetener of how its going to be when I get to Fresno State,” he smiled. “Weight lifted off my shoulders.

“It’s going to be exciting.”