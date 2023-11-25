FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Clovis North juniors Jackson Cinfel and McKay Madsen make up the Broncos’ dominant run game. They have led the team all season long, including in the Division I section championship victory over Central on Friday night.

“It makes it hard for defenses and puts a lot of ease in my mind as a coach,” said Clovis North head coach Mike Jacot. “We know we’re in good hands when those two are touching the ball.”

In nine games this season, Cinfel has rushed for more than 100 yards. He led the team in touchdowns entering Friday night. Madsen, meanwhile, is a two-way starter who rushes for nearly 74 yards per game and had made 57 tackles through the Broncos’ first 12 games.

“He has to know all the mentals on defense and offense,” smiled Cinfel. “When I need a break, he goes in. When he needs a break, I go in.”

“What made our team who we are today is they believe in the team concept,” adds Jacot. “They don’t care who gets the credit.

“We’ve done this together, and they’ve bought into that.”