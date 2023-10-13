FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Clovis North senior offensive lineman Davit Boyajyan has been a key piece of the Broncos’ success this season. They are undefeated (8-0), and the No. 1 team in the section.

Believe it or not, Boyajyan did not start playing football until his freshman year.

“I feel like my football IQ has grown as much as my skills have,” said Boyajyan.

Clovis North head coach Mike Jacot describes Davit as “an athlete who has a competitive spirit.” And “he exemplifies what the Broncos’ program is about.”

Boyajyan, who is 6’6″ and 300 pounds, recently committed to Washington. He had a handful of Division I offers, including Fresno State.

“I visited Washington and loved the area,” he said. “Coaches were great, the school, education. It felt like home.”