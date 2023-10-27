FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Braylen Hall has scored 12 touchdowns this season, which leads the Central High School football team.

“I’m more vocal this season. I realize more people look up to me and I have to be a leader,” said the senior wide receiver. “Setting the example has definitely been a part of growing and taking ownership.”

Hall has been dynamic on both sides of the ball.

“He can run routes, he can block, he’s explosive after he catches the ball,” said Central head coach Kyle Biggs.

Braylen Hall averages 116 receiving yards per game. He is hoping to follow in the footsteps of successful Central receivers who came before him, such as Xavier Worthy (Texas) and Jeremiah Hunter (Cal).

“It would mean a lot to me to continue that long lineage of good receivers,” said Hall.