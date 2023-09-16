CARUTHERS, Calif. (KGPE) – Caruthers senior quarterback Hunter Babb entered Week Five as the leading rusher in the country, according to MaxPreps.

In just four games, he’s run for 1,251 yards and scored 17 touchdowns.

Babb was the Blue Raiders’ main running back for the last few seasons. Now, has stepped into a new role as QB1.

However, the senior uses his feet more than his arm.

“Its been rough trying to get used to the quarterback position. I’m still putting up running back numbers,” said Babb.

The senior has grown on and off the field in his four years on varsity.

“I’ve gotten a lot more patient with reading my blocks and being able to read linebackers from the backfield,” he said.

“Hunter is a special kid. He’s explosive, but honestly our line is amazing too,” said Caruthers head coach Brandon Ward. “They play a big role in what he’s been able to do.

“Every time he touches the ball he’s got a chance to break it, so it’s really fun to watch.”