CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE) – Logan Studt is already looking ahead to his college football career.

Studt, a senior linebacker at Buchanan, recently signed his national letter of intent to play at Fresno State next year.

“Playing this season, it wasn’t the way we wanted it to go,” said Studt of the Bears’ 2-8 overall record. “It’s exciting knowing I have the opportunity to play at the next level and be a part of a team that has a chance to do some special things.”

Logan Studt, who led Buchanan in tackles this season with 60, chose Fresno State over Washington, Air Force, Washington State and Cal. The senior has already begun to prepare for his time with the Bulldogs.

“It started the day we ended our high school season,” said Studt. “Getting in the gym, on the field, doing whatever I can to get myself prepared to play with those guys next year.”

Fresno State offered Logan Studt a scholarship when he was a sophomore.

“I talk to Coach (Tim) Skipper a lot. He was the one who recruited me hard,” said Studt. “I talk to Tedford and Coyle all the time.

“I love those guys. I can’t wait to play for them.”