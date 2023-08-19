(KGPE)- Firebaugh senior standout Anthony “AJ” Fernandez plays all over the gridiron. He’s a running back, linebacker, kicker, and punter.

“He’s all over the field. He was able to kick, score, and make record breaking tackles for the school. Very blessed to have someone like AJ on our team” said Jorge Saldana, Firebaugh’s head coach.

During his junior season in 2022, AJ made 144 tackles in 10 games for the Eagles. Now he’s etched in the Firebaugh record books. Now, he’s looking forward to leading his team to a successful 2023 season.

AJ’s main focus is his education, he plans on attending a junior college and continuing his football career. “The whole day I’m thinking about school until I get on this field. That’s when I flip the switch and focus on football” said Fernandez.

AJ doesn’t like to step foot off the field. He plays the entire game and coach Saldana has high expectations for his leader.

“He needs to stay healthy. AJ knows how valuable he is on offense and defense. He’s obviously going to take a beating he’s a running back. But, he’s going to give a beating since he’s a linebacker. Expectation for him is to stay healthy and find the endzone” said Saldana.

The Firebaugh football program is 1-0 to start the 2023 season. The Eagles defeated Reedley 22-19 on Friday night. Firebaugh returns home and hosts Fowler in its home opener on Friday, August 25.