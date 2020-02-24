High School Hot Shot: Ethan Quinn

FRESNO, Calif. – To say Ethan Quinn is good at tennis is an understatement.

“Just started at a young age. Lot of practice,” he says. “When I was younger, every weekend I’d be traveling: Stockton, Sacramento. I played in tournaments, progressing, just getting better.”

To the point where Quinn is now the No. 1 ranked 15-year-old in the country, according to the USTA.

“When I was about 14, I went to Alabama and I played a tournament there,” said Quinn. “It was a team event and I went undefeated in that tournament. And so once I started playing at the national level and beating better top players, I knew that I could do it.”

Ethan Quinn is a sophomore at San Joaquin Memorial High School. Already a valley champion, he has yet to lose in his high school career.

“He’s absolutely phenomenal,” says Memorial head coach Kienan Clewis. “I call him the G.O.A.T. because we haven’t seen anybody like him in awhile, especially at his age.

“The talent that he has, the work ethic he has…he is a great mover on court. He knows exactly what to do, when to do it.”

“Everyone is aiming for you to beat you,” says Quinn, when asked how much more pressure comes with all the success. “People are wanting to say that they beat me.”

And what does Ethan Quinn want?

For now, to be a normal kid. He plays Xbox. He eats ice cream. Eventually, he will train like a professional.

And what is his ceiling?

“For him to drop out of high school and go straight pro,” laughs Clewis. “I think it doesn’t go any higher than that.”