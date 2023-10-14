Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.
Central Section
Valley Christian 32
Fresno Christian 49
Clovis East 55
Central 58
Memorial 26
Bullard 14
Clovis North 34
Clovis West 27
Orosi 22
Corcoran 20
Granite Hills 6
Strathmore 42
Farmersville 0
Woodlake 55
Tulare Union 32
Mission Oak 25
Lindsay 24
Orange Cove 27
Buchanan 13
Clovis 21
Mendota 7
Coalinga 30
Mt. Whitney 15
El Diamante 3
Kingsburg 22
Central Valley Christian 32
Tulare Western 6
Hanford 50
Sanger 35
Madera 21
Selma 7
Washington Union 15
Roosevelt 47
Hoover 22
Dos Palos 42
Tranquillity 14
Sunnyside 60
Torres 47
Madera South 0
McLane 49
Dinuba 12
Lemoore 49
Sac-Joaquin Section
Hilmar 21
Escalon 49
Monterey Trail 35
Merced 17
Buhach Colony 15
El Capitan 80
Mariposa 0
Ripon Christian 49