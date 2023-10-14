Just a reminder, each Friday night at 11:15 p.m. through the section championship games on Friday, November 24th, get high school football scores and highlights from around the Central Valley, as well as features and interviews, on CBS47 Sidelines with Andrew Marden, Scott Bemis and Angelique Martinez.

Central Section

Valley Christian 32
Fresno Christian 49

Clovis East 55
Central 58

Memorial 26
Bullard 14

Clovis North 34
Clovis West 27

Orosi 22
Corcoran 20

Granite Hills 6
Strathmore 42

Farmersville 0
Woodlake 55

Tulare Union 32
Mission Oak 25

Lindsay 24
Orange Cove 27

Buchanan 13
Clovis 21

Mendota 7
Coalinga 30

Mt. Whitney 15
El Diamante 3

Kingsburg 22
Central Valley Christian 32

Tulare Western 6
Hanford 50

Sanger 35
Madera 21

Selma 7
Washington Union 15

Roosevelt 47
Hoover 22

Dos Palos 42
Tranquillity 14

Sunnyside 60
Torres 47

Madera South 0
McLane 49

Dinuba 12
Lemoore 49

Sac-Joaquin Section

Hilmar 21
Escalon 49

Monterey Trail 35
Merced 17

Buhach Colony 15
El Capitan 80

Mariposa 0
Ripon Christian 49