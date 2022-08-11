FRESNO, Calif. – The Central high school football team is gearing up for week one.

The Grizzlies are using “unfinished business” as their mentality for the season. Central suffered a playoff loss in 2021 to Liberty and is using that season-ending game as fuel for this fall.

Head coach Kyle Biggs is entering his seventh season at the helm of Central’s program.

“We didn’t like that feeling in our stomachs, in the pit of our stomachs again. We want to be better than we were last year. We’ve got to play our best every week” said Kyle Biggs.

Before last season’s loss in the championship game, the Grizzlies had won the previous three Division I Central Section titles (2018, 2019, 2020).