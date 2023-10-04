Sports Central’s Scott Bemis shows you a few of the compelling plays and storylines that may have flown under-the-radar from last week’s high school football action.
Included this week:
- CVC’s Bryson Donelson with one of the more physical runs you’ll see against Kerman.
- Clovis West wide receiver Dominic Decanio catches his first touchdown of the season in a unique way against Buchanan.
- Two field goal kickers, San Joaquin Memorial’s Alex Asparuhov, and Sierra Pacific’s Jacob Cunha, deliver special game-winners for their respective teams.