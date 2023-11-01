Sports Central’s Scott Bemis shows you several of the compelling plays, stats and storylines that may have flown under-the-radar from last week’s high school football action.
This week’s segment includes:
- A Chowchilla linebacker makes two huge, game-changing plays to help the Tribe clinch an outright league title.
- Mt. Whitney ends a long drought with an overtime win over their city rival.
- Behind an impressive performance from their sophomore quarterback, and a late stop on a game-deciding play, Reedley upsets Exeter in dramatic fashion, capping off a wild in-season turnaround for the Pirates.