Hartford women win 1st in season finale, end 28-game skid

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jada Lucas scored 20 points and Hartford — which had been the only winless Division I program this season, women or men — won its first game in its season finale, beating America East champion Stony Brook 73-70 on Wednesday night.

The victory was also the first in Morgan Valley’s head coaching career.

Carmen Villalobos added 16 points — 12 in the second — for the Hawks (1-28, 1-15).

Azariah Wade gave the Hawks the lead for good at 61-59 with 5:20 left and they had a seven-point lead after Lucas’ jumper with just under two minutes remaining. Anastasia Warren hit a 3 to get Stony Brook (25-3, 13-2) within 70-67 with 29 seconds left but the Seawolves missed their final four shots.

The Hawks shot 52% from the 3-point line (11 of 21), better than their overall 48%.

The top eight teams in the nine-team America East advance to the conference tournament, so Wednesday’s game was the Hawks’ last.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Bulldog Insider Podcast

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.