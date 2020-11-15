Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Lasorda hospitalized in ICU

Tommy Lasorda of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches from the dugout during the spring training game against the Oakland Athletics at Camelback Ranch on March 10, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Southern California.

The Los Angeles Dodgers said Sunday that their 93-year-old former manager was in intensive care and resting comfortably at a hospital in Orange County. Lasorda lives in Fullerton.

He attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.

Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and ’88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers the following month.

In 2000, Lasorda managed the U.S. Olympic baseball team to a gold medal at the Sydney Games.

In 2012, Lasorda was hospitalized in New York after having a heart attack.